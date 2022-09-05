The Idiroko Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has embarked on public enlightenment campaign at motor parks in Idiroko and its environs in Ogun.

The Unit Commander, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Monday.

Olaluwoye said the campaign was designed to educate drivers and passengers on the importance of safety, especially during the “Ember months”.

He further said that the initiative was aimed at reducing road crashes in the Idiroko axis.

He said the team had already held the campaign in Ajegunle and Ipokia, among other parks.

“Our quest for going to the various motor parks was necessitated as safety on the roads is a collective effort.

“We are, therefore, appealing to drivers to refrain from speed, overloading and contravening traffic regulations that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives.

“In addition, the passengers should not fail to report any erring drivers to the appropriate agencies.

“They also have a role to play in getting to their various destinations safely,” Olaluwoye said.

He urged potential travellers to always board vehicles at designated motor parks for their safety against criminal attacks.

He admonished drivers to be cautious and ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles before putting them on the road. (NAN)