National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) has called for more blood donation from Nigerians to help people in critical situations, especially accident victims, during the ember months.

Dr Omo Izedonmwen, the FCT Coordinator of the service, made the call in an interview with

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the country recorded more accidents during the ember months — the last quarter of the year

from September, October, November and December.

He encouraged Nigerians to see that as a reason to donate blood and for other emergency reasons.

He added that “people do not want to donate blood, they say they are saving it for Christmas; the whole mentality

is what we are hoping to change because it is in November through December that we record more accidents on the roads

due to increased vehicular movement.”

The coordinator, therefore, emphasised the need for more voluntary blood donation to save lives during emergencies.

He explained that donors must be between 18 and 65 years, weight must be more than 50 kilogrammes, normal blood pressure,

and must be free from any kind of ailment like hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and others.

He said “first, we will check the donor’s haemoglobin level to know the Packed Cell Volume (PCV), which is the

measurement of the proportion of blood that is made up of cells, if it is enough for the donor and can be donated.

“We also do HIV, Hepatitis, Syphilis tests and if any of those come out positive, we will now refer the donor to a facility for diagnosis,

management and treatment.”

Izedonmwen allayed the fears of the public on contacting ailment through blood donation, adding that blood must be properly screened before transfusion.

NBTS is a programme of the Department of Hospital Services in the Federal Ministry of Health, charged with the responsibility of providing

safe and quality blood for the nation. (NAN)