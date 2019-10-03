In compliance with the Chief of Army Staff’s directives, formation and unit commanders of the Nigerian Army have moved strongly to sustain their operational activities nationwide.

To this end, troops have continued in their relentless efforts at combating the threats of criminal insurgency and terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen-farmers clashes, cultism and communal crises, amongst others.

In a release issued on Wednesday, by Media Coordinator of Nigerian Army Operations, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, it said that “As a result, between October 1 and 2, 2019, several operational achievements were recorded against the criminal perpetrators of these acts of insecurity particularly by troops deployed on Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Operation MESA nationwide. Some notable achievements recorded were as follows:

OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE

“In continuation of their aggressive patrols, and ambushes to detect, deter and decimate marauding criminal insurgents, in the early hours of 2nd October 2019, the gallant troops of 192 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted an ambush operation at LOKODISSA general area of GWOZA LGA of Borno State. “Following the successful springing of the ambush, troops successfully neutralized one criminal insurgent and recovered one bicycle and some food items. Additionally, same troops switched to a position where smoke was sighted.

“The troops moved swiftly and established contact with the criminal insurgents at BALALGAJE general area, neutralised one of them and destroyed their criminal hideout and other belongings in the process.

“Furthermore, troops continued to dominate the general area of TANSAGUA JUNCTION, KEKENO, MAIRARI, LINGIR, CROSS KAUWA and BAGA among others with patrols and ambushes to maintain the achieved serenity within the entire theatre.

OPERATION MESA

“In another development, troops of 82 Division Garrison, while carrying out their Operation MESA activities, rose to the occasion and averted a chaotic situation that could have led to the breakdown of law and order, where some trailer drivers at ONU-EBONYI ABAKALIKI barricaded

ABAKALIKI – OGOJA Road to stage a protest over alleged maltreatment of one of their members by a Policeman.

“The troops were able to restore normalcy in the general area with the employment of their professional crisis management techniques.

“In a related incidence, on 1st October 2019, troops of 144 Battalion arrested 27 members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) comprising 4 females and 23 males led by their spiritual leader, one Pa MICHEAL MADUMERE (56 years) who hails from IDEATO South LGA of IMO State.

“One of the proscribed IPOB members named Mr. OLIVER ONYEBUNACHI was arrested with one AK 47 Rifle with Registration Number 562511003 and 2 Magazines containing 8 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“The suspect was shot on his right leg as he tried to shoot at own troops. Normalcy has since been restored in that area as troops continued to maintain surveillance in the general area.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai hereby solicits the support of our good citizens of our great country in availing Nigerian Army formations and units nationwide with timely information that will assist them in ridding the communities of criminal elements and their nefarious and violent activities.

“All law-abiding citizens are requested to go about their businesses without fear of molestation.

“You are kindly requested to disseminate above information to the general public for awareness. Thank you for your usual cooperation,” the release said.