Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has set machineries in motion to go after and ostracize traffic robbers who harass and rob innocent Lagosians in the traffic within the state.

The Commisioner of Police Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, dropped the hint Tuesday while addressing some officers at the command Headquarters, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, in preparation for police operational activities during the ember months.

In a statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP, he noted that: “The Commissioner of Police charged the officers and men of the command to brace up immediately and provide adequate security for all and sundry despite the ongoing protests across the state.

“While assuring Lagosians of adequate security during the ember months, CP Hakeem Odumosu, confirmed the arrest of five suspected traffic robbers by the police operatives attached to Ketu Division on 9th and 12th October after they had robbed two different men (names withheld) at Ketu end of Lagos/Ibadan expressway.”