Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2019 presidential election, Segun Showunmi, has called on the youth in the country to participate more in active politics in order to be able to contribute positively to nation building.

Showunmi also noted hat except Nigerian youths, particularly those that are educated begin to take active part in politics, the much desired change in the country would remain a mirage.

He made this call on Thursday, when the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone D, presented him with the Award of Excellence for his roles in entrenching democratic norms and good governance in the country.

He reiterated that the youths should go back to their respective wards and join a political party of their choice, saying such step would allow their political consciousness rub on other members of the party and ultimately help to form a government that would promote good governance.

Showunmi noted that a situation where 77% of voters in the country are illiterate will always lead to making uninformed decision and resulting to electing leaders who do not have what it takes to offer quality leadership to Nigerians.

He, however, advised the students to begin to use their education and exposure to sensitise and play advocacy roles towards achieving a Nigeria of their dream, adding that “as long as the political process is left for the illiterate, the journey to the Promised Land would remained tortuous.

He thanked the students body for the honour done him, promising to always be ready to support their moves to create a better country for themselves and the future generations.

Earlier, the leader of the students, Emmanuel Showunmi, said the zonal students body decided to honour the social commentator to encourage him to do more, urging him to keep supporting the youth in their determined efforts to make the country a better place for all.