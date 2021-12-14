From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State to work earnestly towards reconciling the aggrieved members of the party.

Hon. Wase disclosed this yesterday when members of the State Working Committee of the APC, led by the Party Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Jos, Plateau State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to the Deputy Speaker, the party should endeavour to work in earnest towards reconciling aggrieved members over the last LGA primaries and the wards, local government and state congresses.

He caution members that it is not an issue of either one is right or wrong but there is need to collaborate as members of the same family towards uniting and strengthening the party.

Wase noted that the gesture has become more imperative as the situation in 2015 when the APC was first elected, has changed drastically.

He observed that the more you stay in power, the more issues would be raised against you.

He said, ” Before the APC ascended to power in 2015, oil price on the international market was over 120 dollars per barrel but it dropped drastically to below 30 dollars per barrel and since then, it has not exceeded 70 dollars per barrel.

“The PDP government in the state was receiving three times more than what the present government is receiving.”

Hon. Wase also called for stability in the party which he praised the current executive led by Hon. Rufus Bature for their foresight as activities have picked up at the state Secretariat unlike in the past.

He urged the exco to work hard for the party to win in the 2023 general elections in order to keep the APC in government which he is confident can be achieved under the present exco.

State chairman of the party, Hon.Rufus Bature intimated the Deputy Speaker of its commitment towards activated the dialogue mechanism as a means of reconciling feuding parties.

He commended Hon. Wase for working tirelessly behind the scene to reconcile aggrieved party members.

Hon. Bature assured the Deputy Speaker that the party is going to change the narrative of party politics in the state as we cannot afford to do the same thing and expect different result.

He said the party had become almost helpless as members had become dissolutioned.

He revealed that the party would from early next year, embarked on an aggressive campaign of recruiting more members into the party which remains the viable option for Nigerians inspite of the challenges being faced.

He advised those who want to leave the party to be more patient and tolerance as all cannot be bed of roses all the time.

Displaying The venue of the meeting after the attack..jpg.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .