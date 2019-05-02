Gilbert Ekezie

General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has called on Nigerians to embrace Jesus Christ and His teachings. In his words, only God could solve the various challenges confronting Nigeria and Nigerians.

Speaking at the church’s Easter Crusade entitled, ‘God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessing’ at the church headquarters, Ijesha, Lagos, Muoka said: “Jesus Christ says, come to me all ye that labour and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. Jesus Christ has taken away our sins, sorrow and suffering. There are a lot of problems here and there, but it is only in Him you can have freedom and solution. So Nigerians should give their lives to Christ and amend their ways and begin to live their lives according to the will of God,” he said.

Muoka said the Easter programme was designed to let the brethren know that Christ’s death earned humanity victory over all problems “Sin, sickness, and every kind of problems are over, because Christ has carried away our sorrows, He has taken away our sins. Whoever that gives his life to Christ would arise with him.”

On the security challenge in Nigeria, he said: “All that I want to point out here as solution to man’s problems is through Jesus Christ. You must be born again, so that everybody lives with the fear of God and nobody will turn to vices, robbery, killings and all the wickedness. So if Nigerians will repent from doing evil, the problems confronting Nigeria, will be solved. But if we are trying to bank on human security and solution, they will fail because humans have limitations.”

Muoka said Easter could help rekindle love among Nigerians, pointing out that any love without Chris is counterfeit. “The Bible told us that God is love and if anybody is talking about love and is not a child of God, he is a deceiver because you cannot give what you do not have. Love, mercy, compassion, and fear of God will be there. So all I want Nigerians to do is to turn to God.”

Muoka also spoke on the upcoming crusade titled, Hope for the Barren. He said the problem was so much that it should be addressed again.

“At the programme, barrenness will not only be confined to barrenness of the womb, but to every need of the people. The hope which is Jesus Christ will be there.”

On the impact of the several crusades organised by his church across Nigeria, the cleric said” “You are hearing various needs that were addressed and by that, you also find out that those who are into robbery and all kinds of vices are transformed. I would say that the crusades change lives and make the people and society better. That is why you see armed robbers, gamblers, harlots, adulterers and others being transformed by our teachings.”

He called on the Federal Government to do everything possible to free Leah Sharibu, the young girl who had been in Boko Haram captivity for long because of her faith in Christ. “The responsibility does not only lie in the government. Nigerians should pray for God to intervene, so that people who are holding Leah will release her, because it only God can do it.”

Many hitherto sick people were healed at the event. They include the deaf and dumb, the barren, the sick, the afflicted and others testified at the retreat for the miracles and healing they received.