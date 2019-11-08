Christopher Oji

President of Police Officer’s Wives Association (POWA), Hajia Fatima Adamu, has reopened the locked up POWA Shopping Complex, Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday.

POWA officials had sealed the complex used by Computer Dealers Association ,after a protest against POWA, by the traders over some misunderstanding between the two associations.

After one week and three days, wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu, reopened the market.

Adamu advised the traders to always embrace dialogue in handling issues rather than violence or unnecessary protest .

She said that dialogue was always the best in conflict resolution: “ Of what use was the protest ? It is better to use peaceful means in resolving crises than violence. Violence does no one any good.”

Adamu who was represented by Mrs Mary Edgal, said: “POWA president, who is a mother to all of us has advised that you should not always react negatively when you hear rumours. You should first ,do investigation to ascertain the voracity of any rumours making the round. You heard that POWA was planning to demolish the complex where you do businesses and you immediately took to the streets, protesting what was not verified. She said I should tell you to always embrace dialogue rather than violence.

“What really happened as you all know was lack of communication. There was a serious communication gap, but since you have apologised over what you did, She has forgiven you and she has asked me to unlock the keys so that you resume your businesses. Please, organise yourselves and always embrace dialogue rather than violence. I will hand over your letter of apology to her.”

Responding , Chairman Computer Dealers Association , POWA Shopping Complex, Phase 2, Mr Trust Onyenekwe, who thanked Adamu for her quick response in reopening the complex, said: “Actually it was a serious gap in communication that made us to stage the protest. We have heard your advise and we must always embrace dialogue. I have discussed with my members to always ask questions before reacting to any sensitive issues.As you can see, we have lost millions within these one week and three days we did not open. I am promising Madame that we won’t disappoint her again”

Part of the letter of apology handed over to POWA, signed by Onyenekwe and the Secretary of the CDA, Mr Aduloja Olufemi, stated: “This is to expressly relate our sincere apology for the Media press conference we did on October 25.”