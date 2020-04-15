Youths should not allow themselves to be carried away by the aphorism as ‘leaders of tomorrow,’ rather, they should embrace entrepreneurship and digital skills to remain relevant in the future economy.

The above was the position of Mr. Nnaemeka Ani, special adviser to Enugu State governor on information and communication technology (ICT).

He also stressed that young people must prepare to face the emerging digital revolution. He said, more than ever, it is vital for Nigeria to prepare its youth for the digital economy and the future of work.

Ani stated that, with 60 per cent of the country’s population identified as young people, the labour market of the future will require new skills, including digital fluency, creative thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, empathy and adaptability.

Ani made these remarks while fielding questions from journalists in Enugu State. Speaking specifically on the proactive stance of the state to reduce the risk of massive labour substitution and endemic unemployment, especially in a post-COVID-19 pandemic era, he said the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was enabling the youth to leverage the new entrepreneurial and economic opportunities associated with the digital economy.

Ani, who, until his appointment, was the chairman of Mexygabriel Nig Ltd, and Njalo Technologies Limited, promoters of Njalo.ng, co-founder of GrassRoots.ng and other businesses, said, while some steps were being adopted at the country level in preparing the youth for the digital economy and the future of work, Enugu State government has taken meaningful actions to address the yawning skills-gap and digital infrastructure inadequacies bedevilling the State.

In his words, “The future economy demands that government at different levels wear their thinking cap. In Enugu State, we are fortunate to have an administration that is given to creating responsive education systems. This entails serious reviewing and updating of the education apparatuses at primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

“Equipping our young people with technical skills like digital fluency will empower them to assume responsibilities like coding and virtual designing, which will be in demand in the digital economy.

“Also, formulating policies for the digital economy is critical subject matter here. If you consider the uncertainties of the technological revolution and the consequent susceptibility of the digital economy to cyber-crime and monopolies, the state government is guided by regulatory policies that keep stakeholders in check. Such policies are helping to create an environment in which young people’s digital enterprises can grow, and in which appropriate education and employment opportunities will be accessible to all people irrespective of position in the society.

He further promised that the Enugu State government would keep expanding digital infrastructure, stating the government’s willingness to work with ICT companies to connect the state with digital infrastructure, such as fibre optic networks, and improving access to electricity and digital devices, which are important in improving connectivity within the state.