Uche Henry

For sole proprietors, corporate organisations and government agencies to survive in the 21st century business world, everyone must, as a matter of necessity, embrace and follow the trend of digital transformation and the fight against cyber crimes.

This was the view of experts in the Internet and Communication Technology (ICT) sector during a maiden Chief Information Officer (CIO) conference organised by Philips Consulting in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the event, the Principal Service Delivery Manager, Microsoft, Felix Nwoshu, who spoke on “Digital Transformation and Cyber Security: Emerging Trends”, said the rate at which the world is transforming makes it complex for people to understand the changes happening around them, adding that people and corporate organisations must follow suit to avoid being obsolete in the nearest future.

Nwoshu said each cyber attack costs not less than $4 million all things being equal. “Cyber attack has cost people and organisations so much, therefore, it’s imperative for us to be proactive and embrace digital transformation and cyber security as a necessity not as an option.