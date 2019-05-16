Organisers of the annual Trek Africa Entrepreneurship Conference (TAEC) have charged youths to embrace entrepreneurship and Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs). This charge was the crux of the 2019 edition of the event organised in Lagos, yesterday.

Addressing young entrepreneurs, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Smithcrown Group, Chris Agbede, emphasised the need for youths to be enterprising in the area of startups, rather than chasing after white collar jobs. In summary, an individual entrepreneur acts as a manager and oversees the launch and growth of an enterprise. He creates a new business, bears the risks and enjoys the rewards.

“My view is that we need to challenge ourselves to be innovative and enterprising. We cannot continue to have reliance on foreign products.

“It is my belief, therefore, that if the foregoing are faithfully accomplished, it would jump-start the country into the journey of economic recovery,” he said. In his welcome address, the Project Coordinator, TAEC, Samson Oki, said the conference seeks to provide answers to certain challenges faced by the economy in the area of entrepreneurship.

“What factors contribute to the pervading poverty in the land? What must be done to ensure that the toga of poverty capital is removed from the country? What aspects of the economy need more attention? What role(s) should banking play to lift Micro, Small, Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs)? What can government do to mitigate the immense infrastructural deficit? These and more questions are begging for answers.

“TAEC 2019 will provide insightful solutions on how to move Nigeria from the famed poverty capital to the revered prosperity centre of the world.

“The truth and reality on ground is, the youths can no longer depend on government and blue chips companies to create jobs. Let’s embrace entrepreneurship, if we must come out of the tagged poverty capital,” said Oki. TAEC is a Nigerian based organisation which aims at raising enterprising African youths, while training startups to succeed in business.