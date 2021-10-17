From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As the Federal Government prepares to the launch 5G technology in the country, President and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, has called on human resource managers, chief executives officers in government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) as well as their counterparts in the private sector of the economy, to urgently embrace information and communication technology (ICT) and the digital revolution in their operations.

Ajiya made the call during a recent breakfast meeting with human resources managers and training executives, organized by the Digital Bridge Institute recently at the headquarters of the institute in Abuja.

He stressed the urgent need for Nigerians to key into the digital world, declaring that the future is digital, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has opened new ways of doing things using ICT.

According to him, the DBI was established in 2004 by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to facilitate capacity growth in ICT.

He added that as an institution placed to train people and raise capacity, it was necessary to meet with the human resources managers and training executives across all the sectors of the economy.

The DBI chief executive stated that the deployment of 5g in Nigeria would inspire a lot of digital innovations and breakthroughs in the ICT sector.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .