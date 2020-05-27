COMMUNITY leaders, religious leaders and youth leaders

in the oil-bearing Ohaji/Egbema

and Oguta local government areas of Imo State have called on

Governor Hope Uzodinma to embrace the state’s branch of Oil and

Solid Mineral Producing Areas

Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), and its leader,

Bishop Udo Azogu, and work to wards a common goal.

Chief Chibunna Ubawuike,

OMPALAN’s Imo State chapter chairman, said this in view

of the intervention of the organisation defending democracy in

oil-producing areas during the

tenure of the previous administration: “OMPALAN, under the

leadership of Azogu, worked for

the victories of both President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator

Hope Uzodinma during the 2019

general election.”

Elder Aloy Anele, town union

chairman of Ekugba, Obioma

Dike autonomous community,

Egbema, and former All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman,

Ohaji/Egbema LG, said APC in

the two oil-bearing LGAs was

dead until Azogu stepped in to revive the party: “Notable APC

leaders from the two LGAs went

into hiding. They did not even

defend their party or principal,

Uzodinma, on social media platforms against rampaging assault

of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP).”

Rev. Eugene Onwubie asked

the governor to reciprocate OMPALAN’s goodwill in standing with APC during its trying times

in the state.

However, Dr. Chukwuemeka

Onyemaobi, community leader

from Izombe, in Oguta LGA,

challenged any APC leader from

the oil-producing areas to produce evidence of their effort “to

protect the party from PDP’s