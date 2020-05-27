COMMUNITY leaders, religious leaders and youth leaders
in the oil-bearing Ohaji/Egbema
and Oguta local government areas of Imo State have called on
Governor Hope Uzodinma to embrace the state’s branch of Oil and
Solid Mineral Producing Areas
Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), and its leader,
Bishop Udo Azogu, and work to wards a common goal.
Chief Chibunna Ubawuike,
OMPALAN’s Imo State chapter chairman, said this in view
of the intervention of the organisation defending democracy in
oil-producing areas during the
tenure of the previous administration: “OMPALAN, under the
leadership of Azogu, worked for
the victories of both President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator
Hope Uzodinma during the 2019
general election.”
Elder Aloy Anele, town union
chairman of Ekugba, Obioma
Dike autonomous community,
Egbema, and former All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman,
Ohaji/Egbema LG, said APC in
the two oil-bearing LGAs was
dead until Azogu stepped in to revive the party: “Notable APC
leaders from the two LGAs went
into hiding. They did not even
defend their party or principal,
Uzodinma, on social media platforms against rampaging assault
of the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP).”
Rev. Eugene Onwubie asked
the governor to reciprocate OMPALAN’s goodwill in standing with APC during its trying times
in the state.
However, Dr. Chukwuemeka
Onyemaobi, community leader
from Izombe, in Oguta LGA,
challenged any APC leader from
the oil-producing areas to produce evidence of their effort “to
protect the party from PDP’s
