From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Senator representing Cross River North, Dr Stephen Odey, has implored youths, particularly those in his constituency to live in unity and peace coexistence which he said remain indispensable catalysts to meaningful development.

Senator Odey gave the charge in his goodwill message to Yache youth on the occasion of the 2nd Yache Youths National Congress, recently in Calabar.

Aside assuring the youths of his unflinching support for their laudable developmental strive, Odey stressed that they must focus on ensuring the peace and unity of their immediate community and beyond.

“I have been following your activities with keen interest and I wish to formally encourage you and assure you of my resolve to support you when you focus on ensuring peace and unity in Yache and beyond.

“As you already know, I will never be part of any disunity in my community, consequently, I urge you to remain steadfast in championing the cause of unity in Yache.”

He appealed to them to always support the administration of Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, whom he described as an astute lover of Yache Nation.

On his part a political stalwart, , Dr Eric Ogri, who delivered a paper on the theme: “Empowering Yache Youth towards Meaningful Development, A call for Re-orientation” Condemned cases of unhealthy rivalry and competition, egocentric dispositions and disunity among the people.

Ogri said that meaningful development is indispensable to social, economic, political advancement and peaceful coexistence of any given people.

He identified areas of youth empowerment and community development to include, orientations of youths, economic and political empowerment, intellectual empowerment and engagement in communal efforts and community services.