By Christy Anyanwu

The country’s apparel industry is on a roll and men are loving the elegant creative expressions of indigenous designers. Men now have an assortment of well made fashion options besides the classic agbada and kaftan.

With Senator outfits, men are making fashion statements, in office settings, in legislative chambers, social events, among other places.

Senator feels so comfortable and sits well on the male frame. It is no wonder that it is fast becoming the outfit of first choice for most men.