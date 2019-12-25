Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai has asked Christians to embrace the values of Christmas, appealing to all state residents to pray for the Kaduna and the entire country, and for peace and harmony in their various communities.

This was contained in a Christmas message signed by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication.

El-Rufai stressed that the people should uphold each other and embrace the lofty values that Christmas signifies.

Governor El-Rufai congratulated the Christian faithful and celebrated with them on the occasion of Christmas.

“This joyful festival marks the birth of Jesus Christ, famously described as the Prince of Peace. Christmas is a profound moment of hope and goodwill, and I congratulate the Christian community on this special occasion,’’ he added.

“Jesus Christ and His message are the core of the Christian faith. From the humble moment of His birth in Bethlehem, His example, teachings and sacrifice have moved men and women across the world to aspire to be better persons and to accomplish great deeds of faith and service.’’

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai wishes everyone in Kaduna State, Nigeria and the rest of the World a very Merry Christmas. He prays that the peace and blessings of this season shall abide with all,’’ the statement added.