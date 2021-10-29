The new code of conduct rolled out by the Advertising Practitioners Council Of Nigeria (APCON) has received the blessing of Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN).

According to EMCOAN, having carefully considered and reviewed the new policy document titled: ‘Advertising Industry Standard Of Practice (AISOP), it believes its proper implementation and monitoring will go a long way in charting a new course and better opportunity for the content owners as well as industry stakeholders.

A statement issued by EMCOAN and signed by Mrs. Jibe Ologeh and Alayande Stephen, president and general secretary respectively, reads: “We want to assure the APCON Registrar, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo that EMCOAN and all her members will not only comply with this new guidelines of AISOP, which ensure globally accepted best practices and standards in the industry, but would also support with stakeholders orientation and publicity of the benefits of AISOP to the media advertising/broadcast industry as a whole.

“EMCOAN will avail the Registrar and the APCON team the needed support to ensuring proper implementation and compliance with the AISOP policy within the rank and file of the stakeholders in the industry. This is important because if there are no serious measures to check the violators of the new policy, things will go back to ‘business as usual’, hence proper orientation, implementation and continuous evaluation will be key to ensuring the success of the new AISOP guidelines.”

