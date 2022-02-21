From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Samuel Okwudili Emeasoba, EZEOLU, the founder of Samvks Properties Ltd was on Sunday, February 13, inducted into the Knighthood of Saint Christopher in the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi.

The event was performed by the Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt Revd Ndubuisi Chukwuka Obi, at St Mary’s Cathedral Uruagu Nnewi in Anambra State.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Bishop Obi during the induction sermon charged the Christian knights to live a life worthy of their divine calling.

Samuel Okwudili Emeasoba, in his remarks, appreciated God for His faithful upon his life right from birth, adding that he would continue to be committed to the service of God.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I started from Anglican Children Ministry, boys brigade, youth fellowship, Archdeaconry chairman Anglican men’s fellowship, Member PCC, Member diocesan board and finance, synod delegate, church treasurer, the project committee chairman, harvest committee chairman and pastor’s warden.

“I never expected that a day like this would come to me; all those years of services were just service to God and Humanity and nothing more, he said.

The Okija Born Real Estates Guru, Samuel Emeasoba, in excitement for a successful ceremony appreciated Eloka Chukwudum, whom he regarded as a father and mentor who has inspired him for years. He further appreciated Hon TT Okoli (Urukanachukwu), Hon Barr Momah, Comrade Golden Iloh, Barrister Akachukwu Maduakor, Engr Chuks Ewuzie, Ifeatu Ewuzie, Obinna Obi, Chief Uta Ezeokoli, Nnaekezie Ekene (Dino Melaye), Comrade Ifeanyi Ezeamakam, Chief Emmanuel Ekwegbara, Chijioke Camara Onyeanwuai, Bro Edozie Oragudosi, Odera Ukachukwu, Chief Ikechukwu Anagwonye Sharon, OGS Set 1997, Okija Youth Assembly, Hon Frank Igbojindu (CEO Akpoazaa Group) who packaged the event and many others who contributed to the great event.

He prays that God bless them all, especially his lovely wife and companion Lady UC Emeasoba for her unwavering support.