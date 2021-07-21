Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of Vanguard newspapers, at the weekend, conferred the 2020 Public Sector Icon of the Year award on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as part of its Personalities of the Year award for 2019 and 2020.

In his speech at the event, its General Manager and Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, said the awards honour iconic men and women, whose contributions to ensure a better society stood them out as the best of the best in 2019 and 2020.

According to the organisers, Emefiele’s award was in recognition of his policies at the apex bank, which have helped strengthen the economy,

Since he assumed office in June 2014, Emefiele has come up with new strategies to make the economy scale hurdles, such as foreign exchange scarcity, economic recession, stagflation, financial inclusion and the gap in the value chains of majority of crops in Nigeria.

With the advent of the COVID-19, Emefiele-led CBN also introduced measures such as the creation of N100 billion Target Credit Facility(TCF), for affected households and small and medium enterprises to mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic.

