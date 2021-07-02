Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, will deliver the 2018/2019 Convocation Lecture of University of Lagos (UNILAG) next week.

Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who disclosed this at the pre-convocation briefing said the CBN Governor will deliver the lecture on Monday, July 5 at the J.F. Ade-Ajayi Auditorium at the university.

He said Emefiele will speak on ‘’National Development and Knowledge Economy in the Digital Age: Leapfrogging SMEs into the 21st Century’’.

According to him, the Convocation Lecture will be chaired by Founder, Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare. The convocation lecture by the CBN governor is expected to attract top echelon of the banking industry, captains of industry and stakeholders in the financial sector. In related development, UNILAG said it paid Ikeja DisCo the sum of N1.1billion in the last 17 months. Ogundipe gave breakdown to include N51,045, 592 paid by UNILAG and School of Radiography in JAnuary 2020, while February bill was N50,837,633, March N68, 701,036, April N62,357,110, May N26,712,127, June N21,870,753, July N24, 817, 753, August N25,348,417, September N26,666,966, October N56,388,551, November N29,216,415 and December N81,832,085.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.