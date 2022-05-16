The Centre for Integrity and Good Governance (CIGG) has rebuked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele to resign for his partisanship and to be ready for investigation, prosecution and possible conviction. The PDP had in a press statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accused the CBN under Emefiele of massive looting, manipulations and doctoring of the books as part of the corruption that has dogged the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

The CIGG in a press statement issued on Sunday by its Convener, Mr. Waheed Aderibigbe and Co-convener, Mr. Obinna Ukariaku, dismissed the PDP as a bad loser and a party that thrives in habitual nagging and sour grape.

The statement reads inter alia: “We acknowledge the constitutional right of the PDP to pass comment and hold opinion on any issue including the case of Dr. Godwin Emefiele and the CBN. We commend the PDP for voicing out its frustrations, but we are aghast that a party like the PDP, famed and notorious for primitive looting of the Nigerian treasury, is the one tagging the Buhari government and Emefiele as corrupt. “While we do not hold brief for the APC government or Emefiele, as they can adequately speak for themselves, we are bemused by the brazen boldness of the PDP to tag any government or person in Nigeria as corrupt. We would like to place on record that if any person or group of persons should be investigated, prosecuted and possibly convicted, it is the PDP and its members, the party that institutionalized corruption in Nigeria during its 16 years of leadership.

“Need we remind the PDP that the worst form of corruption happened during its 16 years of misgovernance, namely; budget padding, contract value inflation, bribery of National Assembly members (with evidence of raw cash in naira displayed on the floor of the House of Representatives) and other forms of bribery, certificate falsification, mindless looting of state treasuries by PDP governors with some convicted and jailed abroad.

Meanwhile, Forbes New York has honoured the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, with the Forbes Best of Africa Lifetime Achievement Award.

In its letter of award to Emefiele signed by the President, Customs Solutions Media for Forbes Media, Mr Mark Furlong, the organisation disclosed that it decided to honour the CBN Governor on ground of his remarkable performance and pacesetting achievements at the apex bank.

Forbes in partnership with Foreign Investment Network (FIN), also issued Emefiele with its Certificate of Distinction. It added that the governor has been able to regulate Nigerian banks and introduced far reaching measures to stabilise the economy in spite of global economic challenges.

The letter reads in part, “ It is with great pleasure that Forbes Media and the creators of Forbes Best of Africa wish to inform you that you have been nominated for the Forbes Best of Africa Life Time Achievement Award

“Many here at Forbes have followed your banking career with keen interest over the past 29 years, including the sterling and pacesetting achievements that marked your tenure as Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer at Zenith Bank PLC, one of Nigeria’s largest banks.