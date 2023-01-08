From Fred Itua, Abuja

Constitutional lawyer, Obed Agu, has called for the arrest and prosecution of officials of Department of State Services (DSS) involved in the alleged plot to frame the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele for terrorism.

Agu in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, described the failed plot as unconstitutional and a treasonable offense.

According to Agu, what the DSS planned to do to Emefiele is unwarranted, and constitutes a flagrant breach of his rights to personal liberty, right to policy making powers, as respectively provided and enshrined under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

He therefore suggested that the culprits should be charged for treason for this unconstitutional and illegal plot.

The statement reads: “It’s treasonable to illegally instigate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against Emefiele in respect of the exercise of his statutory duty relating to the issuance of monetary policies and directives in the interest of national security and the economy.

“Officials of DSS who are guilty of thwarted plot should not be allowed to go Scot free. I call on Mr President to ensure the culprits and their financiers are arrested and prosecuted for treason. This will serve as a lesson to other security agencies who deviate from their mandate to serve the interest of greedy Politicians.”