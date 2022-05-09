Ideas Nigeria Movement (INM), a group of Nigerians with focus on national unity, innovation and capacity, has described as baseless, calls by various persons and associations for Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to resign his position.

Emefiele had been caught in a vortex of criticisms for his alleged partisanship and purchase of forms to contest in the forthcoming primary of All Progressives Congress (APC), for the presidential ticket of the party.

But, in a statement, yesterday, by its Executive Secretary, Nadodo Abubakar, INM said Emefiele has not breached any law, especially the constitution, hence should not resign.

Emefiele had admitted that he was aware that a group of farmers had purchased the N100 million forms on his behalf, but he was quick to reject the forms, insisting that he was yet to take a decision on contesting the Presidency.

The CBN governor said: “Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own nomination forms without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and constitution of Nigeria.”

INM wondered why some persons are still calling on Emefiele to resign even when he has rejected the forms and was yet to declare his intent to run, stressing that Emefiele as at today has not breached any extant law of the land.

The statement reads inter alia: “Even by his own admission, the CBN governor has not formerly declared his intent to contest the presidential ticket of any party, yet certain persons are calling for his head or his resignation while some are threatening to shut down the nation through protests. We dare say these reactions are baseless, ultra vires and of no effect as they are based on hearsay and the actions of some Nigerians (not Emefiele) who are working at convincing Emefiele to join the presidential race. It is, therefore, wrong and unjustifiable for critics of Emefiele to continue to demand his resignation when the man, himself, has not officially declared his intention to run.

“We admit that several groups, including professional bodies, have since mounted pressure on Emefiele to contest the presidency, such persuasions were only vicarious and do not represent his opinion or intendment. Even so, these groups were only persuading Emefiele to exercise his constitutional rights and liberties.”

