From Uche Usim, Abuja

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has dumped his 2023 presidential ambition, preferring to keep his job as the apex bank’s Chief Executive.

A top government source, which confided in Saturday Sun, said the decision of Emefiele to withdraw from the presidential race was what prompted him to visit President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening to “personally inform him”.

“He has decided to quit the ring and focus on administering monetary policies. He wants to finish what he started. He is a busy man”, the source said.

He added the Emefiele held long meetings with his advisers and political bigwigs on Friday where he decided to continue with his current job.

Last week, rice farmers picked the Expression Of Interest (EOI) and Presidential Nomination Forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the CBN Governor and urged him to run.

Emefiele later tweeted to appreciate them for the gesture and said he was seeking divine guidance to decide on running or not.

Emefiele in the tweet said his decision to run or not “will be firmed up in the next few days, stressing that “the Almighty will so direct”.

He added: “I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections:

“I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely. However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention”.

At the presidential villa on Thursday, Emefiele declined comment after meeting President Buhari, but told State House correspondents to expect an announcement any moment.

“There is no news now, but there will be news.

“Let them have a heart attack. It’s good to have a heart attack. I am having a lot of fun”, Emefiele said in response to an army of critics that asked him to resign as CBN Governor and face his political career headlong.

Prior to that, several Groups have pressured Emefiele to run for the highest office in Nigeria, saying his successes in managing the economy makes him a suitable candidate.

More so, his campaign posters have flooded several billboards, online, television and print media.