A Non Profit Organisation, the Concerned Nigerians Group, has urged the public to disregard media reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has jettisoned his task of administering monetary policies and now nursing a Presidential ambition.

The Group, in a statement issued by its Spokesman, Mohammed Bashir, said that Emefiele would not be distracted by such unfounded allegations as he remains focused on delivering his people-oriented mandate at the apex bank.

Bashir explained that Emefiele has not stated or indicated in any way that he was interested in vying for the position of the President of Nigeria, wondering where the reports stating otherwise emanated from.

“Contrary to the claims of the CSOs, which have repeatedly used The Punch Newspaper to push their questionable agenda in the past, Mr Emefiele has not been involved in any political activity of any kind, talk less of compromising the apex bank through purported “political activities”.

“Rather, Mr Emefiele remains solely focused on his job of ensuring monetary and price stability, maintaining external reserves, providing economic and financial advice to the Federal Government and promoting a sound financial system in Nigeria.

“Recently, Mr Emefiele launched the 100 for 100 Policy for Production and Productivity (PPP), a CBN intervention designed to stimulate investments in Nigeria’s priority sectors with the core objective of boosting production and productivity. He has also unveiled the Mega Rice and Maize Pyramids in the FCT and Kaduna recently, both being results of the massively successful Emefiele-led Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), a programme which has financed over 4 million farmers, improved their productivity, increased rice output, reduced Agric imports and saved the country scarce forex”, Bashir stated.

He added that Emefiele’s numerous past feats need not be mentioned as they are well-documented and known even to his distractors.

He added that despite the attempts by some ill-meaning Nigerians to create confusion and distract Mr Emefiele and the CBN, Nigeria’s GDP is on the rise following its 3.4% growth in 2021, the fastest growth rate in seven years.

“This is contrary to the claim by the CSOs that Mr Emefiele’s “subterranean interest” in the Presidency has become a massive distraction to the CBN and the financial sector of the country.

“Furthermore, the CSOs’ allegation that the CBN’s money is being “wasted to fund different groups” is reckless and dangerous. What evidence do they have to back up such statements? In such sensitive socio-political times, such statements are dangerous and if these CSOs are responsible organisations as they would like to claim, it would be wise to backtrack from such reckless comments.

“Finally, the CSOs claim that “Nigerians have lost confidence” Mr Emefiele’s leadership is in complete contrast to the opinion of the majority of Nigerians, especially those in rural areas outside of the FCT where these CSOs restrict themselves to.

Nigerians nationwide who have directly been impacted, directly and indirectly, by Emefiele’s good works continue to express their gratitude, confidence and belief that he continues to deliver on his mandate”, Bashir noted.