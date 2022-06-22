By Adewale Sanyaolu and Chinwendu Obienyi

President Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed a vote of confidence in Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This was even as the President stated that the presidential bid of Godwin Emefiele did not affect his role at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The President’s clarification came on the heels of the huge controversy stirred by Emefiele’s attempt to contest as presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst widespread criticisms of partisanship while heading the CBN.

While critics called for Emefiele’s sacking, Buhari said such decisions do not rest solely on him as Nigeria’s President.

“Buhari said “CBN board of Directors is to determine whether a CBN governor’s actions have fallen foul of the laws.” The CBN governor is appointed by the President. But this appointment is subject to confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Ultimately, it will be for the CBN Board of Directors to determine whether a CBN governor’s actions have fallen foul of the laws in place to ensure he can most effectively carry out his duties”.

The president, however, noted that there is a subtext to the accusations of Emefiele being unfit to remain CBN governor.

“Because the governor follows a model outside of the economic orthodoxy, he is labelled political. But the orthodoxy has proved wrong time and again,” Buhari said.

According to him, “the CBN governor is following an alternative economic model that puts people at the heart of policy. Nigeria should be free to choose its development model and how to construct its economy, so that it functions for Nigerians.”

Following the expiration of Emefiele’s first term as Governor of the CBN in 2019, there were calls for his sack or voluntary exit.

But President Buhari, had sent Emefiele’s name to the senate for reappointment for another five-year term.

Upon approval, Emefiele became the very first person appointed to serve two terms as CBN governor since the return of Democracy in 1999.

Commenting on the development, Founder, Centre for Values and Leadership, Prof Pat Utomi, said there is a complete failure of leadership in Nigeria because you see somethings that shouldn’t happen happening because the country hasn’t done anything right in a long time. However, he said, it is not everything and everytime you take every issue to the highest level because those are the reasons why a governance structure is in place to take crucial decisions.

