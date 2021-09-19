From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Arewa socio-political Organisation, Arewa Youth Assembly has commended the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the clampdown on AbokiFX, an online platform that gathers and displays parallel market rates in the country.

Emefiele had accused the Director, Adedotun Oniwinde, who resides in the UK and allegedly publishes arbitrary rates without contacting BDCs.

“He is a Nigerian, living in England, we will track him, Mr Oniwinde, we will track you.

“We cannot allow you to continue to kill our economy.” Emefiele had said.

But in a statement, Oniwinde, fired back debunking Emefiele’s claims, saying all allegations towards its director were not confirmed.

“All allegations against our director are yet to be confirmed but we at abokiFX do not trade FX nor do we manipulate parallel market rates,” he said.

Regardless, Leader of Arewa Youth Assembly, Tahir Muhammad Azare, in a statement on Sunday, said the activities of the online platform is inimical to government efforts to stabilize the naira.

Azare said: “We therefore commend the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to clamp down on his activities.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.