From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A legal practitioner has slammed a Seven-day ultimatum on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, to prosecute the Director General of the State Security Services(DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, over his role in the aborted plot to frame CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele for terrorism financing or risk legal action.

In a petition addressed to the AGF, the lawyer, Peter Abang, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, is pressing for a full-scale criminal inquiry into the circumstances leading to the failed attempt to rope the CBN Governor into allegations of terrorism financing and fraudulent activities by the DSS.

While describing the plot as baseless and oppressive, Abang said the petition dated December 30, 2022, serves as a notice to commence an action for mandamus to compel AGF offices to arrest and prosecute all persons and/or parties who are connected in the event he fails at acceding to the request within 7 days.

The petition reads:

“In view of the above suit filed by the State Security Services, which the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, The Hon, Justice John Tsoho delivered its ruling on 9th December 2022. a certified copy of the Ruling is attached and we are by this letter respectfully requesting that your good offices commence a full-scale criminal inquiry into the circumstances Ieading to the failed attempt by the State Security Services (otherwise known as the Department of State Services) to frame the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on allegations and trumped up terrorism financing charges as well as other sundry offences. We also request that your offices conduct a thorough investigation and ultimately arrest and prosecute all persons and/or parties connected to the failed rogue operation in the overall interest of Nigeria.

“Note that this letter serves as a notice to commence an action for mandamus to compel your offices to arrest and prosecute all persons and/or parties who are connected in the event that you fail at acceding to our request within 7 days from the date of service of this letter to you.

Recently, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, had stopped the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police from arresting and detaining the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele over the alleged trumped up allegations of terrorism and sundry offences against him.”

Justice M A Hassan made the order while delivering judgment in a suit marked FCT/HC/CV/GAR/41/2022, filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership