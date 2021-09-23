From Fred Itua, Abuja

The national leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Mobilisation Council, has asked the embattled chairman of the party, Uche Secondus and the publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, to resign over their attack on the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

National coordinator of the Council, Abubakar Sadiq, in a press release made available to newsmen in Abuja, urged the PDP to resolve its internal crisis first before asking Emefiele to resign.

He said under their watch, the PDP had been enmeshed in one crisis or another, wondering why they would would abandon their role and focus on Emefiele.

He said: “We are amazed at the irony that the same Prince Uche Secondus as well as Kola Ologbodion under whose watch the PDP diminished to its ever worst level and was only made to leave office courtesy of a court order despite fighting to remain in office is the same Uche Secondus and Kola Ologbodion that are asking another person to leave office when they have refused to step down to allow the PDP to be rebuilt after their incompetence sent the party to the path of self destruction.

“Do Uche Secondus and Kola Ologbodion not know that their performance at the NWC of the PDP have been the most unproductive, lackluster, uncreative and fruitless period in the history of PDP? Do these men not know that they have so made the great PDP so unattractive that Governors, Senators, National and State parliamentarians and even elected party officials at various levels of the Party are now leaving the party in droves and seeking other platforms to guarantee or even brighten their chances of winning elections in 2023?

“Why have Uche Secondus and Kola Ologbodion not willingly resigned if they believe that anyone who fails in an assignment should resign? Or are they waiting for the undertakers to come and carry the carcass of the PDP which they promised their paymasters?

“Instead of distracting attention of focused PDP members on the upcoming Convention, Mr. Kola should go and sit down and at least pen a good hand over note to his successor as his plot with Mr. Secondus to abort the PDP National Convention will fail woefully. That the Party resolved that failures like Mr. Secondus and Mr. Ologbodion will not be re-elected into the NWC of the Party should not force them to pick on the CBN Governor who is not the priority of the party.

“A reasonable National Publicity Secretary of an opposition Party will rather put the failures on the table of the elected President and not officers he has right to hire and fire. Doing otherwise unequivocally shows that Mr. Ologbodion is working for the larger APC interest and he must be booted out of the PDP.

“Finally, has Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan not seen that for the last 5 months that the economy has been growing steadily and that the Governor of CBN has got a good grip on the happenings in the economy and that with his several proactive interventions in agriculture, manufacturing and in MSME’s, that the economy is picking up despite the insecurity, drop in global oil prices and the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

“Mr. Ologbodiyan should know that all PDP members are focused on a successful Convention and will not tolerate his distractive agenda as part of a grand plot to abort the upcoming National Convention.”

