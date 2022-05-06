From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

After several weeks of hide and seek game, the Governor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has finally purchased the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A reliable source in the Organising department of the ruling party told Daily Sun that his supporters picked the form in the early hours of Friday to join the presidential race.

Emefiele picking the nomination form to run for the office of the president in 2023 was the culmination of months of speculations regarding his political aspirations of the Agbor, Delta State-born former Managing Director of Zenith Bank.

Although Emefiele had recently urged speculators not to draw him in, as he would rather focus on fixing Nigeria’s monetary policies and aligning them with Federal Government’s fiscal policies.

Regardless of his initial position on the matter, his picking the nomination form has confirmed the irresistible immense pressure some political interest angling for his office mounted on him to run for the office.

There are indications that political hawks are set to fight him dirty in the coming days, as the nation’s ‘economy minder’ officially and publicly steps into the murky waters of the overcrowded 2023 political race.