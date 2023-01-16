From Uche Usim, Abuja

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele has resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad, putting to rest rumours of him becoming a fugitive overseas to evade arrest by the Department of State Security (DSS) that accused him of terrorism financing.

A statement by Osita Nwanisobi, CBN Director, Corporate Communications, said that Emefiele proceeded on leave in December 2022 and resumed work on Monday.

“The Governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

“Mr Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the DSS denied invading the CBN headquarters or Emefiele’s office as reported in some online media.

The Public Relations Officer of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said in a statement: “The attention of the DSS has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23. This is fake news and quite misleading.”

Emefiele and the DSS have been in court over allegations of terrorism financing.

DSS had earlier sought a court order to arrest Emefiele who has been out of the country for his annual leave.

However, the FCT High Court in December 2022, barred the secret service from arresting, inviting, or detaining Emefiele.

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, said the accusation against Emefiele was yet to be proven.