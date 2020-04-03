Uche Usim and Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, tested negative for the dreaded coronavirus. A source at the apex bank made the disclosure in a Whatsapp message to Daily Sun. The message read: “The COVID-19 test conducted on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has today returned a negative result”.

The development puts to rest speculations surrounding the status of the CBN Governor, who many felt may have contracted the deadly virus following his recent encounters with some influential Nigerians already confirmed to have the disease.

Three state governors and President Buhari’s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, are among top government officials that have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has granted relief to insurers for the period of COVID-19 lockdown. In a circular issued in Abuja, by the Director, Policy and Regulation of NAICOM, Mr. Pius T. Agboola, said as part of business continuity measures by the Commission to as much as possible, ensure availability of insurance services and protections of insurance policy holders during the COVID-19 movement restriction, “where approval-in-principle for the preceding insurance period had been granted, all renewals or extensions of the foreign reinsurance proportions that become due during COVID-19 movement restriction are permitted for renewal on existing basis.”

In the circular NO: NAICOM/DPR/CIR/29/2020, dated April 1 2020 tagged: ‘Re: Effect of COVID-19 on Insurance operations’ and addressed to all insurance operators/institutions, he said: “the following regulatory forbearance are hereby granted: “Where Approval-In-Principle for the foreign proportion of a new insurance placement is required during the COVID-19 movement restriction, it shall be treated on the basis of “Use and File” subject to prior exhaustion of in-country capacity.