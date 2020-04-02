Uche Usim, Abuja

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a source at the apex bank disclosed to Daily Sun in a Whatsapp message on Thursday.

The message read: “The COVID-19 test conducted on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CON, has today returned a negative result.”

The development puts to bed all speculations surrounding the status of the CBN Governor, who many felt may have contracted the deadly pathogen due in one of his numerous encounters with some influential Nigerians already confirmed to have the disease.

Three state governors and the president’s chief of staff are among the top government officials that have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria.