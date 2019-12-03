Uche Usim, Abuja

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emiefele, former Lagos State Governor, Mr Bola Tinubu, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-Genaral Tukur Buratai, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu and a host of others have been listed as awardees at the maiden edition of AljazirahNigeria Good Governance Award.

Emefiele us to bag the Man of the Year Award, while Tinubu, Buratai, Bagudu, will be recognized as Democratic Icon, Symbol of National Security, and Governor of the Year, North-west, respectively.

The award, according to the organisers, recognises governors and legislators from each of the six geo-political zones, brand, company, administrator, public servant and federal agencies and institutions of the year.

According to the Chairman of the Award Committee, Abdulgafar Yousef Badawi, “it is pertinent for us as a media house that is an ombudsman to society to commend those Nigerians and organisations that have done exceptionally well in their endeavours, so as to encourage others to aspire to greatness knowing that their efforts do not go unnoticed.

“As a media house, we are not only about writing about the ills of society, but we also let the world know those who do well.”

Agencies and companies on the award list include: National Deposit Insurance Commission, NDIC, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC; Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TetFund; BUA Group, Zenith Bank.

Governors of the year include: Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Chief Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN of Ondo State, Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State, and Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

Legislators of the Yearfrom each geo-political zone are: Hon. Beni Lar, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Sen Magatakarda Wamakko, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, and Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.

Others who made the list are: Hon, Ajilesoro Taofeek Abimbola, and clerk to the National Assembly, Muhammed Ataba Sani Omolori.

According to Yousef Badawi, “we decided to go round each of the geo-political zones because in each of the six zones, there are governors and legislators who have written their names in gold.

“From the Man of the Year, to the Democratic Icon of the year, to the Symbol of National Security, to the Young Person of the year, and all the brands and companies and individuals, our Award Committee painstakingly looked at the activities of the host of awardees nominated by an independent poll, before we come up with the winners.

“for most of theem, there was no prior interaction with the committee, because we don not want to be influenced by anybody, so our readers will see that all the awrdees were deserving of the awards,” Yousef Badawi said.