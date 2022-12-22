From Fred Itua, Abuja

Daniel, Lord Hannan, Baron of Kingsclere and member of the Board of Trade and Conservative peer has expressed serious concerns over attempt by the Department of State Services (DSS) to frame the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele for terrorism.

The Baron of Kingsclere in a statement on Wednesday, while lamenting that Nigeria’s democracy and institutions are under attack, called for obedience to rule of law and independence of public officials.

While lamenting that democracy is in retreat globally, he called on friends of Nigerian democracy, to defend the rule of law.

The statement reads: “The rule of law, due process and the independence of public officials: these values matter. They bind us together as Commonwealth nations. I am not Nigerian. It is not for me to say whether it was time for a redesign of naira notes, or whether such a change will make elections cleaner. But I do feel that friends of Nigeria, and friends of Nigerian democracy, should defend the rule of law there.

“At a time when democracy is in retreat globally, we all have a stake in Nigeria’s success. The country is Africa’s greatest economy, Africa’s greatest population and Africa’s greatest hope. That is why I have raised the issue of the attempt to detain the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in Parliament. And that is why I hope that democrats on all sides will join Nigeria in supporting the independence of its institutions in the run-up to the 2023 election – including, of course, the central bank.”

