Uche Usim, Abuja

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, will on Monday unfold his five-year road map for the bank and the economy to herald his second tenure in office.

After subscribing to the relevant Oath of Office administered by the bank’s Secretary and Director, Corporate Secretariat Department, Mrs. Alice Karau on June 3, the CBN governor disclosed that the roadmap would be unveiled after a series of consultations with critical stakeholder groups.

He further charged all relevant stakeholders to strengthen efforts at building a healthy and stable system in the best interest of Nigeria.

The governor also reiterated the goal to make the CBN more people-focused, adding that the bank remained resolute in the belief that the Bank must play an active role in supporting job and wealth creation in Nigeria.

In reviewing the various efforts taken by the Bank to reduce weaknesses in the Nigerian financial system, as well as support, improved the productivity of the Nigerian economy, Emefiele said more work still needed to be done in building a stronger economy for the benefit of all.

According to him, the pace of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth remained fragile and was below the rate of Nigeria’s annual population growth at 2.7 percent. He therefore pledged that the Bank would continue to collaborate with the fiscal authorities to strengthen growth and wealth creation in the country.

“We must strengthen our efforts over the coming years to stimulate growth and job creation in critical sectors of the economy, which will help insulate our economy from shocks in the global economy.

“We must also work to build a healthy and stable financial system that contributes to the growth of our economy, while preserving price stability,” he added.