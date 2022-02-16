In the midst of speculations that Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is interested in vying for the 2023 president, his friends have revealed outcome of a meeting with him on the subject matter.

According to the group, Friends of Godwin Enfiele, the CBN governor told them he would do his best to stabilise the economy for orderly transition, as he recognises the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari has the prerogative to plan his succession in line with global best practices, for good governance as well as continuing peace and progress of the country.

The group said Emefiele remains focused on his job and will continue supporting President Buhari’s economic recovery drive.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The Emefiele friends revealed that the CBN governor told them that in his career trajectory, “right from his days as a young banker, he never asked, nor lobbied for a job; he was invited by the Board of Directors to be the Chief Executive Officer/Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank as he was an integral part of the team, led by founder Jim Ovia, that transformed Zenith Bank from a start-up to one of Africa’s largest banks with subsidiaries in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, South Africa, Dubai, China and the United Kingdom.”

They said the CBN governor stated that in 2014, when President Goodluck Jonathan made him CBN governor, he never lobbied for the job and that his name was not among those being considered at that time.

“He was not even from the geo-political zone that most people thought the job would go to as the president then was from same geopolitical zone with him,” they said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Emefiele friends said that recognising that it’s God that anoints leaders and that the CBN governor says he will leave his faith firmly in the hands of God, while expressing gratitude and pledging loyalty to Nigeria and President Buhari for his decision to grant him an unprecedented second term as CBN governor, without lobbying.

The group also set the records straight of what it calls lies and utter falsehood against the CBN governor by “political jobbers, who see Godwin Emefiele as a threat to their ambition.”

• See Pages 15, 16, 17 and 18

for the full story.