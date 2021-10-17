From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State elected new state executives on Saturday at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

At the end of the peaceful congress, the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, emerged as the new Chairman of state APC.

The Chairman of the state APC Congress Committee, Mr Ideato Ideato, said Emegha scored 1,080 votes out of a total of 1141 votes cast to defeat Akanu Okoro, who scored 61 votes.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, said the state deserved two ministerial slots from president Buhari.

Addressing delegates and party faithful at the congress venue, Umahi said his defection from the PDP to the APC was a great plan to better the lots the people of the South-East region.

Governor Umahi further noted that the South East, particularly Ebonyi State, was prepared to give the president and the APC leadership the needed support to succeed.

According to him, there is no division in APC in the state.

‘I want to especially thank the leaders of APC from the ward congress to the state level. They have stood with the party. One or two complaints here and there, but with the spirit of oneness and togetherness, we have the best.

‘I want the party to note that our party, APC in Ebonyi State is a great party and when positions are to be shared, you have to look at the tenacity of the party in each state. Ebonyi State deserves two ministerial positions from the centre.

‘We will continue to support Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, and we will as well continue to support the APC leadership at all levels,’ the governor declared.

