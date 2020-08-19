Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Family of the late G.O.D. Eneh of Udi in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday described, Jonathan Emejulu’s claim of ownership of a portion of the Akanu Ibiam International airport land, as a fraud.

Consequently, members of the family have asked the state government to investigate the authenticity of court judgment and order being paraded by Emejulu, as the land in question belongs to the Eneh family.

Emejulu had, last Tuesday, demolished some structures at the Airport Road Layout Phases IV and V, including about two kilometre perimeter fence of the international airport under construction, while executing a court judgment and order that allegedly gave him ownership.

But, yesterday at a press briefing in Enugu, two sons of the late George Eneh and Garry Eneh with their family lawyer, Ifeanyi Udenze, showed evidence of ownership with a November 4, 1958 title deed and government gazette.

The Enehs, who have already written Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on the issue said: “Our attention has been drawn to the so-called execution of the judgment in Suit No. E/165m/2010 by one Emejulu purporting to own a portion of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu designated free trade zone.

“Please be informed that Emejulu is not the only person in court in respect of the free trade zone.

The estate of Eneh is before the Enugu State High Court in Suit No. E/90/2019 on the same subject matter (free trade zone).

“Emejulu’s claim over the land is being challenged vigorously and variously. Emujulu’s claim is a fraud and ought to be investigated.

“Emejulu’s High Court judgment is fraught with lies and bad faith and will be set aside. Emejulu who is a litigant in an ongoing Suit No. E/642/2016 adjourned, after the last hearing date in Court 6, Enugu High Court, to September 21, 2020 on a subject matter similar in every material particular surreptitiously approached another court in Enugu State for a motion ex parte to invade or ‘execute’ judgment in the location of interest.

“The flaw and huge error in that judgment/execution is that Emejulu concealed from the judge and executing authority that, has now been clearly proven by the Ministry of Lands and Survey of Enugu State that his purported Airport Road Layout Phases IV and V, have no locational relationship to the area of the present renovation of Akanu Ibiam International Airport. Hence the criminality of his intent and actions are self-evident.”

The Eneh family disclosed that their late father bought the said land from the late Nike monarch, Igwe Nnaji and had all documentations properly made.

They said they had earlier written the Aviation Minister and the Presidency seeking compensation for the extension of the runway and were hopeful that their petitions were receiving attention.

According to them, the proper approach to the present issue would be for government of Enugu State to investigate all claims through the attorney general.