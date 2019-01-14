Top Nigerian actor and politician, Emeka Ike, was on song recently in far away Monrovia, the LIberian capital, when he was celebrated during the commissioning of the new CDC Pavilion by Liberian President, George Opong Mannah Weah.

The Nollywood actor, who is vying for the slot of Representative, Okigwe South Federal Constituency under the umbrella of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) commended President Weah for his notable works in Liberia and his leadership style where youths are at the helms of affairs.

He said: “President Weah is an upright role model and a proactive leader who believes Liberia will develop and be like South Africa in the nearest future and other African countries making waves globally. Travelling to Liberia has afforded me the opportunity of interacting with the youths and learning more on youth representation as I hope to reciprocate such when elected to represent the youths and people of Okigwe South Federal Constituency.”

Top Liberian officials who graced the event included Nathaniel McGill, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Samuel Tweah, Finance Minister, Andy G. Quamie, Deputy Minister for Sports, Sam Mannah, Press Secretary, Emmanuel Johnson and Ambassador Moses Brown and other CDC chieftains.

