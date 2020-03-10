Aloysius Attah and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Eminent businessman, Sir Emeka Offor, will be the cynosure of all eyes at the forthcoming convocation of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COO), Igbariam, Anambra State, as he bags an honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) in Business Administration.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Greg Chukwudi Nwakoby, the conferment was in recognition of Offor’s contributions to the growth and sustained developmental strides in the Nigerian society through excellent leadership qualities.

He said the conferment ceremony will be held on March 21, at the Convocation Arena of the University.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Innoson Motor Manufacturing, Chief Innocent Chukwuma and Industrialist, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie of Dozzy Group will be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka during its 14th convocation ceremony this week.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Charles Esimone who disclosed this, yesterday, during a press conference to kickstart the convocation activities said the awardees were chosen because of their outstanding positive contributions to the Nigerian society at large and the university education in particular.

Esimone also disclosed that that over 2821 postgraduate degree holders and over 6750 first degree awardees will be convoking with 329 doctorate degree holders and 49 first class honours for the 2018/2019 academic session.