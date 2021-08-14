From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Twenty-one health institutions across the six geopolitical zones of the country yesterday, benefitted from Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF)’s 2021 national distribution of medicine and medical supplies at Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

While presenting the items, the coordinator of the foundation, Tony Obi said the equipment, worth over N1billion, was distributed based on judicious use of the items by the beneficiaries after close monitoring.

He said: “Since the over 18years existence of the foundation, it has focused on education, health and empowerment. Today is the second time we are distributing drugs to 21 selected health institutions within the six geopolitical zones.

“It has become an annual event. We are not biased. We sampled opinion of people around where the institutions were located. We have ways of monitoring the usage and those who were judicious and didn’t monetise theirs were on advantage for another round.

Obi appealed to the beneficiaries to ensure the items were judiciously distributed, expressing optimism of multiplier effect on them. He said the foundation paid good attention to widows, adding that over 50 per cent of the foundation’s budget went to health.

Managing Director of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Plc, Praveen Chorghade said that the benefactor, over the years, had been deploying his personal resources to the benefits of mankind through numerous interventions in education, health and capacity building.

Represented by the Head, Communications, Emeka Eze, Chorghade said the distribution had been consistent, adding that the gesture was in line with the corporate social responsibility of the institution.

One of the beneficiary institutions, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, said it was the third time the institution was benefiting from the gesture following judicious use of the items.