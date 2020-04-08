Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) has donated personal protective equipment to the Nigeria Police Force Medical Service and the Nigerian Army Medical Corps.

Coordinator of the SEOF, Sir. Tonny Obi, stated this in a statement saying the consignments were handed over to beneficiaries in Oraifite, Anambra State. He said the Federal Medical Centre Yola, Adamawa State, also benefitted from a consignment of another container loaded with medical equipment and supplies.

Obi said 11 containers of medical equipment have been delivered so far to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, ; National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu; Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa; University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital; Gombe State Specialist Hospital; Federal Medical Centre, Katsina; Kebbi State Medical Centre, Kalgo and Leko Abdurrahman Hospital, Duara, Katsina State.

“The consignment contains some of the personal protective equipment needed in the fight against COVID-19 and the beneficiaries desire same more than ever before. The situation presented by the ravaging COVID-19 scourge portends that all hands must be on deck to assist the Federal Government in fighting the scourge. This donation, therefore, is our modest contribution to the national humanitarian effort. The Army and the Nigeria Police Force as first responders deserve the equipment and supplies at this period of national emergency.”