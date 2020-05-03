Obinna Odogwu, Awka and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria got a boost recently, as the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) distributed key medical equipment and consumables needed in the battle against the dreaded virus to selected hospitals across the country,.

A total of 14 containers of medical equipment and consumables worth N2,101,400,000 were procured by the founder of the foundation, Sir (Dr.) Emeka Offor. Each of the containers of equipment, according to the coordinator of the foundation, Sir Tonny Obi, was 40 feet tall and stocked with various essential medical items needed in hospitals.

Some of the beneficiaries were the Nigerian Police Force Medical Service; Nigerian Army Medical Corps; Federal Medical Centre, Yola, through the Adamawa State Government; Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, Anambra State; and National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, in Enugu State.

Also on the list of beneficiaries were the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri; Gombe State Specialist Hospital, Gombe; Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, Katsina State; Kebbi State Medical Centre, Kalgo, Kebbi State; and Leko Abdurrahman Hospital, Daura, Katsina State.

Obi, while handing over the medical supplies to the beneficiaries, said the consignments contained some of the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed by health workers in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

He said the donation to the hospitals was part of the foundation’s support to the Federal Government in the fight against the deadly virus, as well as the group’s modest assistance to equip the nation’s hospitals.

“The consignment contains some of the PPEs that are desperately needed in the fight against COVID-19, and the beneficiaries desire same more than ever before.

“The situation presented by the ravaging COVID-19 scourge indicates that all hands must be on deck to assist the Federal Government of Nigeria in fighting the scourge. This donation, therefore, is our modest contribution to the national humanitarian effort,” Obi said.

The foundation’s coordinator explained that the medical units for the police and army were captured in the distribution because the country was battling a national emergency that required that “those who protect us need protection themselves.”

Obi, who charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the medical equipment and supplies, made it clear that the items were not to be sold, resold or exchanged for profit or gain.

He stated that the public health consultant of the foundation, Dr. Umar Tanko Yakasai, would soon commence post-delivery inspection of the consignments to ensure that the beneficiaries complied with the corporate governance codes.

While thanking their partners, volunteers, media and others for their support and encouragement, Obi said the foundation would “continue to make necessary interventions in health, education and empowerment sectors, which represent the tripod on which SEOF stands.”

One of the benefiting states, Adamawa, thanked the foundation for the philanthropic gesture, saying it came at a time the equipment was needed most.

Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Ahmed, said that the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, was happy and appreciative when the state was notified about the donation.

Ahmed said: “I must say that this is one donation that is coming at a time that it is most needed. When we received the communication from the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation about this donation, we were overwhelmed.

“We appreciate this gesture so much, and I spoke with the governor who directed that a letter of appreciation be written. It was written and I signed personally and was sent to the foundation.

“We thank the Emeka Offor Foundation so much for this philanthropic gesture and hope and pray that others will emulate this laudable contribution at this time of need.”

A medical doctor attached to the foundation’s clinic in Oraifite community, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, Dr. Osita Irokansi, said the medical equipment being distributed covered almost all areas of medicine.

Irokansi said: “The equipment we have here covers almost all the areas of medicine. but we have specific equipment that will help in the fight against this coronavirus pandemic.

“We have facial masks of various types. We have examination gloves, PPE, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, high blood pressure monitors and others.

“All these things will be beneficial mainly in the management of this pandemic that is ravaging our nation. We also have hospital beds, wheelchairs and several equipment that will be beneficial in the management and control of this pandemic.”

Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr. John Abang, thanked the foundation for the donation. He said the police hospital would make proper use of the equipment for the benefit of society.