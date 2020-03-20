David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Over 319 educational institutions and seven libraries across the country have benefitted from the Emeka Offor foundation.

The educational institutions, comprising 80 Universities, 22 Polytechnics, 37 Colleges of Education, 7 public libraries and 180 primary and secondary schools were presented with over 1,460 volumes of books.

Speaking on Friday during the book presentation at Orifite, Anambra state, founder of the foundation, Sir Emeka Offor said the gesture was aimed at eradicating illiteracy and improving the reading culture of the people.

He added that the foundation intended to provide a knowledge warehouse for the future generations of Africa and to support government at all levels in improving educational infrastructure for effective teaching and learning.

According to the benefactor, the foundation had distributed educational materials to educational institutions in Nigeria and 18 other African countries worth over $30million. He explained that the foundation had been involved in humanitarian intervention for the past 24 years.

He said the foundation had plans to introduce medical equipment and supplies as well as import over 100 ft container of medical equipment and supplies for distribution to designated hospitals and health institutions before the end of the year.

While disclosing the arrival of 14 containers, Offor assured that all health institutions in attendance would go back with their consignments.

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, commended the benefactor for his immense contributions to the educational and health sectors of the country.

Describing the gesture as worth emulating, Nnamani called for support from the federal government to ensure the exercise was sustained.