From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A non-profit Organization, Sir Emeka Offor foundation, on Tuesday, donated six hundred (600) bags of 50kg rice to the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association of Nigeria (DEPOWA), for distribution to families of deceased and injured service personnel who died in the line of duty.

While presenting the items to DEPOWA, in Abuja, the foundation’s Vice President, Adaora Offor, said the aimed of the donation is to mitigating the challenges of poverty in the society.

She said: “We are here today to share love, show empathy, re-energise our collective patriotism and encourage the humanity in all of us to show compassion and touch lives.

“We convey our deepest sympathies to the families of deceased serving police personnel who laid their lives so that we may be alive. Law enforcement is a challenging vocation.

“Our policemen keep awake while we sleep. They take the neat as the first line of our collective defence/protection and may not be lucky all the time.

Receiving the items, the President, POWA and wife of IGP, Hajia Hajara Baba, assured that the items under her strict supervision will be distributed to the downtrodden.

She said: “This philanthropic gesture is quite timely especially coming at this crucial time of economy hardship. This will no doubt cushion the hardship faced by families of gallant officers and men on the front line.

“You have indeed taken a noble path in alleviating the hardship faced by Police families which will serve as a morale booster in aiding performance of officers and men of the force in the discharge of their constitutional mandate.”

Also speaking, the Chief of Staff to the President, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, AIG, Chris Ezike (retd) said the Foundation has thousands of widows on its programme which has by no little means empowered and alleviated their problems.

He noted that Foundation would begin the commissioning and handing over houses built for the widows and downtrodden in the society by next year 2023.

The president of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA)Barr. Victoria Irabor while receiving the donation, appreciated the foundation for associàting with the military family and prayed God to increase them.

She said” thank you for this gift to the wounded and fallen heros families. We promise to deliver it appropriately. On behalf of the community,it is our prayers that the good Lord would continuously increase your foundation.”q