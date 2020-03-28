Fred Itua, Abuja

Emeka Foundation has donated educational materials and other healthcare facilities running into millions of dollars to hospitals and academic institutions across 19 African countries, including Nigeria.

In a statement signed by AIG Chris Ezike (Rtd), Chief of Staff to Emeka Offor, the foundation said the gesture was in line with Offor’s initiative geared towards supporting the efforts of the Federal Government in the provision of quality healthcare service and education to the citizens.

The statement shows a breakdown of beneficiary institutions to include 80 universities, 22 polytechnics, 37 colleges of education, seven public libraries (one from each of the 6 (six) geo-political zones and the FCT), 180 primary and secondary schools each nationwide.