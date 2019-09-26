Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Founder of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation and Rotary International Polio Ambassador in Nigeria, Dr. Emeka Offor, has been honoured with an international humanitarian award in the United States of America.

The event was held at Biloxi, Mississippi by the Andrew J. Young Foundation.

Young said bestowing the honour on Offor was in appreciation of his philanthropic and public-spirited endeavours in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

A statement by Tony Obi said both Andrew J. Young Foundation and Sir Emeka Offor Foundation have engaged in humanitarian initiatives to improve the life, health and wellbeing of humanity through programs and initiatives that assists challenged communities.

The event attracted several dignitaries, including the former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Howard Jeter; board member, Rotary International, Brenda Cressey.