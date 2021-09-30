The Local Government Area, Oraifite, Anambra State took a new look as Emeka Okwuosa, through his foundation, Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, held a two-day medical fair at Oraifite for indigenes.

The medical fair championed by Emeka Okwuosa brought medical doctors from the United States of America in different specialities and they treated indigenes with various illnesses.

According to Okwuosa, the medical outreach is born out of his desire to bring succour to the numerous health challenges faced by the people of Oraifite and to boost the health status of the people. It also aims to provide help to the rural health care providers in the local government.

Over 500 people from different parts of Oraifite, Ekwusigo LGA, and environs in Anambra benefited from the two-day fair.

The indigenes that benefitted from the exercise include the young and old people with different health challenges, they took advantage of the medical outreach that was provided by the Emeka Okwuosa Foundation.

The philanthropic medical fair featured free medical screening and drugs for common ailments. The health screenings include HIV screening, blood sugar level, diabetes, malaria, blood pressure, blood donation, PCV level amongst others. While other activities like donation of clothes, shoes, sanitary pads and food items are currently ongoing.

One of the beneficiaries, Ngozi noted that the outreach is one of the numerous programmes executed by the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation to help alleviate some of the sufferings in and around Anambra State.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.