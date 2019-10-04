The president of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas is poised to return to the saddle unopposed if all the permutations work out.

According to his SSA Media, Sam Anokam, the reasons for this are not far-fetched. “Emeka Rollas has transformed the fortunes of AGN ever since he emerged leader of AGN interim government of national unity. His contributions to the growth and stability of the trade union cannot be contested,” he said.

Anokam stated that Rollas was able to bring all warring factions to the round table and resolve issues plaguing the body and by extension establishing a peaceful atmosphere. “He revived dead state chapters and inaugurated new ones, and what is more, in the last two years, there has been no case of litigation in AGN and this is an encouraging development.

“He also introduced the AGN Foundation for ailing actors, digital registration and positive marketing of the industry. As part of his mandate, the constitution was reviewed with Kenneth Okonkwo as chairman. In fact, because of his achievements, the cry for him to run for president is overwhelming and that is why he is contesting unopposed,” the spokesman explained.